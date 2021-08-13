Tributes
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year

By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACOM COUNTY, Wash. (KING) - The first sighting of a live murder hornet this year in Washington state has been confirmed by the state’s department of agriculture.

A Whatcom County resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet attacking a paper wasp nest.

It was seen two miles away from where the first murder hornet nest in the country was destroyed last fall.

They’re officially called Asian giant hornets. The insects are invasive to the United States and are known to attack and destroy honeybee and wasp hives.

Just a few of them can destroy a hive within hours.

This is the first live murder hornet sighting of the year. A dead one was found in the state in mid-June.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture is asking people with paper wasp nests on their property to keep an eye out for murder hornets and report sightings on their website.

The department plans to set traps in the area to try and catch a live one, tag it to track it back to its nest.

