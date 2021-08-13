Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:49 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dreadlock-rockin’ dog in Michigan is donning more than just a dope doggy hairdo.

She’s bringing her talented stylist some well-earned social media fame.

If you spot Ms. Eva and her twisted top on a walk and shout, “Who are you wearing?”

The answer is Locs by Liya.

The doggy dreads are hand-twisted by Aliya Johnson.

What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.

The Detroit-area loctician said she’s been twisting up clients with quality and care for years.

But it was only when her stellar work on Ms. Eva went viral that her business boomed.

One day, Johnson hopes to open her own salon to service clients and canines side by side.

But for now, she said she’s just happy her work is bringing people and pets together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Station Image)
Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower
A flight attendant was seen using duct tape to restrain the boy.
Disruptive teen, 13, restrained on American Airlines flight from Maui to LAX
Hawaii infectious disease expert warns pandemic could last at least 2 more years
Vaccine Hawaii/FILE
Hawaii reports 549 new COVID infections, 1 additional death, 61.1% fully vaccinated
HART issues warning after four people broke into Aloha Stadium station and walked along the...
HART issues stern warning after recent break-in: Trespassing could be deadly

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
COVID testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 1,167 new COVID infections, 1 additional death
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel