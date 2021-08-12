Tributes
Week two of training camp leaves the ‘Bows with open spot at backup quarterback

2021 Quarterback Breakdown(Hawaii News Now)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:38 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are halfway through week two of fall training camp with the quarterback depth chart still waiting to be finalized.

On Tuesday afternoon, Boone Abbott announced he will be entering the transfer portal.

Abbott was the back up quarterback to Chevan Cordeiro last season, but his departure means the spot is currently open.

“Chevan’s the head guy now, but everybody else is right behind them,” running back James Phillips told reporters after practice.

“I love the competitiveness, but every group is really high right now especially in the QB room.”

Zacchaeus McKinney of the defensive line explains how difficult the offensive unit makes it for the defense to reign high.

“Offensive guys man they come out every day, you know whenever we think we got something schemed up for them, they always got an answer,” said McKinney.

“It’s a nice chip, it’s a good balance and we just grow, we feed off of each other, I love it.”

With the battle for the No. 2 QB well underway, freshman Brayden Schager has emerged as the early favorite, catching the eye of offensive coordinator Bo Graham.

“They have different skill sets,” graham said. “But being able to see that in person, being able to work with the guy’s kind of gives you an idea of how you would play with each one of them and I think we can be explosive with either guy.”

This season will be Graham’s first year as the offensive coordinator for the Rainbow Warriors, but he says the team’s tight-knit bond is unlike any other.

“I’ve never been closer with a football team and I think our guys really care about each other, I think we have an unbreakable spirit,” said Graham.

