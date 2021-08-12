Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

For second year, pandemic prompts cancelation of Duke’s OceanFest

Duke's Oceanfest is a popular annual event among ocean lovers.
Duke's Oceanfest is a popular annual event among ocean lovers.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:50 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a big let down for Hawaii’s surfing and watersport community, the week-long Duke’s Oceanfest has been canceled.

It’s the second year in a row the popular event has been called off because of coronavirus.

The event was scheduled to begin in less than two weeks in Waikiki, and organizers were planning a big comeback with new contests and a new website.

Countless people had already registered for surfing, foiling, paddling competitions and more until they were blindsided with new rules and restrictions on gatherings announced earlier this week.

“Protecting the health of our ohana, our kupuna and our keiki is always the utmost priority for Duke’s OceanFest. The sudden rise of COVID-19 in recent weeks due to the highly contagious delta variant has made it impossible for us to bring people together safely and celebrate all that Duke’s OceanFest represents,” Chris Colgate, co-chair of Duke’s OceanFest, said.

“This is the right decision, but a disappointing one, for a nonprofit that is supported by dedicated volunteers and community-minded sponsors and is inspired by the way Duke Kahanamoku lived his life with love and aloha, and shared his kindness and goodwill with everyone he encountered in Hawai’i and around the world,” Colgate added.

Organizers say they’ll soon start planning for 2022.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation continues after officers fatally shoot man armed with machete in Kalihi
Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
During first week, 105 COVID cases were tied to public schools. Parents are frustrated
The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case...
Hawaii reports 436 new COVID infections amid concerning surge in hospitalizations

Latest News

A flight attendant was seen using duct tape to restrain the boy.
Disruptive teen, 13, restrained on American Airlines flight from Maui to LAX
(Gray Station Image)
Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower
Churches are exempt from the new gathering limits.
‘God-given rights’: Churches rejoice that state’s new COVID rules don’t apply to them
Hawaii classrooms welcome back students (Generic Image)
With days until state worker vaccine mandate takes effect, educators seek clarity