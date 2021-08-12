For second year, pandemic prompts cancelation of Duke’s OceanFest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a big let down for Hawaii’s surfing and watersport community, the week-long Duke’s Oceanfest has been canceled.

It’s the second year in a row the popular event has been called off because of coronavirus.

The event was scheduled to begin in less than two weeks in Waikiki, and organizers were planning a big comeback with new contests and a new website.

Countless people had already registered for surfing, foiling, paddling competitions and more until they were blindsided with new rules and restrictions on gatherings announced earlier this week.

“Protecting the health of our ohana, our kupuna and our keiki is always the utmost priority for Duke’s OceanFest. The sudden rise of COVID-19 in recent weeks due to the highly contagious delta variant has made it impossible for us to bring people together safely and celebrate all that Duke’s OceanFest represents,” Chris Colgate, co-chair of Duke’s OceanFest, said.

“This is the right decision, but a disappointing one, for a nonprofit that is supported by dedicated volunteers and community-minded sponsors and is inspired by the way Duke Kahanamoku lived his life with love and aloha, and shared his kindness and goodwill with everyone he encountered in Hawai’i and around the world,” Colgate added.

Organizers say they’ll soon start planning for 2022.

