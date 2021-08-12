Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Warriors basketball promotes trio of assistant coaches

University of Hawaii men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot announced on Wednesday the...
University of Hawaii men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot announced on Wednesday the promotion of three of his staff members for the 2021 season.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot announced on Wednesday the promotion of three of his staff members for the 2021 season.

John Montgomery will take on the role of of associate head coach, while Dominic Drury moves to director of basketball operations and Gibson Johnson becomes the director of player development.

Going into his seventh season in Manoa, Montgomery is the longest tenured assistant on staff, being on Ganot’s inaugural 2015 squad — helping the ‘Bows to the programs only NCAA Tournament win.

Montgomery has worn many hats while under Ganot, most recently working with post players and running the defense, something he will continue to do while taking the expanded role of associate head coach.

Drury takes over the director of basketball operations after being the assistant to that position for the last two years.

This year marks Drury’s fourth with the team, coming to Manoa in 2018 as a graduate assistant.

Johnson is set to take the newly created director of player development spot after being a graduate manager for the last two years.

The only scheduled game on the ‘Bows calendar is the opener of the Diamond Head Classic, against Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation continues after officers fatally shoot man armed with machete in Kalihi
Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
During first week, 105 COVID cases were tied to public schools. Parents are frustrated
The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case...
Hawaii reports 436 new COVID infections amid concerning surge in hospitalizations

Latest News

2021 Quarterback Breakdown
Week two of training camp leaves the ‘Bows with open spot backup quarterback
Rainbow Wahine soccer made their anticipated return to the pitch, opening 2021 fall camp
Rainbow Wahine soccer made their anticipated return to the pitch, opening 2021 fall camp
The energy was high at the University of Hawaii lower campus as multiple UH sports began their...
Rainbow Wahine soccer made their anticipated return to the pitch, opening 2021 fall camp
‘Bows Van Sickle, Igiede reflect on how beach volleyball expanded their indoor game
‘Bows Van Sickle, Igiede reflect on how beach volleyball expanded their indoor game