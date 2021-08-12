Rainbow Warriors basketball promotes trio of assistant coaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii men’s basketball head coach Eran Ganot announced on Wednesday the promotion of three of his staff members for the 2021 season.

John Montgomery will take on the role of of associate head coach, while Dominic Drury moves to director of basketball operations and Gibson Johnson becomes the director of player development.

Going into his seventh season in Manoa, Montgomery is the longest tenured assistant on staff, being on Ganot’s inaugural 2015 squad — helping the ‘Bows to the programs only NCAA Tournament win.

Montgomery has worn many hats while under Ganot, most recently working with post players and running the defense, something he will continue to do while taking the expanded role of associate head coach.

Drury takes over the director of basketball operations after being the assistant to that position for the last two years.

This year marks Drury’s fourth with the team, coming to Manoa in 2018 as a graduate assistant.

Johnson is set to take the newly created director of player development spot after being a graduate manager for the last two years.

The only scheduled game on the ‘Bows calendar is the opener of the Diamond Head Classic, against Vanderbilt.

