New workout campaign seeks to help wishes come true for Maui children

Breaking a sweat to help children in need, there's a new campaign dubbed Workout for Wishes.

They’re raising money for Make-A-Wish Children on Maui.

It’s a 20 minute workout representing the average flight time for Maui children to receive medical treatment on Oahu. Donations are encouraged, but organizer Nikki Yamamoto says you can also help by spreading awareness by posting videos of the workout.

“If they wanted to donate that’s totally awesome. If they didn’t want to but just wanted to do the workout then more people would know about it which I think, you know like you said its just going to bring more awareness to make people hopefully hear about what were doing in our event,” she said.

Their goal is to raise at least $5,000 and they’re already at $3,000. Click here for more info.

Once you’re done make sure to tag Maui workout for wishes on Instagram.

