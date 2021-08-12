Tributes
Neal Conan, well-known radio journalist who called Hawaii home, dies at 71

Neal Conan hosted NPR's "Talk of the Nation" for years.
Neal Conan hosted NPR's "Talk of the Nation" for years.(FACEBOOK NEAL CONAN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A radio journalist most known for hosting NPR’s “Talk of the Nation” has died on Tuesday at his home in Hawaii.

Neal Conan hosted the popular show on NPR for 11 years, having worked for the network for decades.

During his time there, Conan worked in various roles as a correspondent, bureau chief and executive producer.

When the radio show, “Talk of the Nation,” came to an end in 2013, Conan moved to Hawaii where he had a macadamia nut farm.

Conan’s son said he died of brain cancer at his home in Hawaii.

Following the announcement of his death, many expressed their gratitude and condolences on social media for the late-journalist.

Fans and friends said he will be remembered as one of the “greats” in journalism, not only being a voice for hours on air but also taking the time to listen to the nation.

Conan was 71 years old

