Neal Conan, well-known radio journalist who called Hawaii home, dies at 71

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A radio journalist most known for hosting NPR’s “Talk of the Nation” has died on Tuesday at his home in Hawaii.

Neal Conan hosted the popular show on NPR for 11 years, having worked for the network for decades.

During his time there, Conan worked in various roles as a correspondent, bureau chief and executive producer.

When the radio show, “Talk of the Nation,” came to an end in 2013, Conan moved to Hawaii where he had a macadamia nut farm.

Conan’s son said he died of brain cancer at his home in Hawaii.

Following the announcement of his death, many expressed their gratitude and condolences on social media for the late-journalist.

Neal Conan, stalwart host of NPR’s ‘Talk of the Nation,’ dies at 71. This is one of the voices I think of when I think of great journalism and storytelling. https://t.co/SIpCVRh2mC — Dana Haynes (@danahaynes) August 12, 2021

Fans and friends said he will be remembered as one of the “greats” in journalism, not only being a voice for hours on air but also taking the time to listen to the nation.

Our colleague @nealconan has died. He held almost every job at @NPR, covered wars, was unflappable in live coverage. Those he edited at various times included me. Once he left NPR to broadcast minor league baseball. In recent years he was farming in Hawaii! Extraordinary life. https://t.co/ZPD9ITs0h6 — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) August 11, 2021

Conan was 71 years old

