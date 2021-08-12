Look to the sky tonight to get a glimpse of the Perseid Meteor Shower

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Perseid meteor shower will be lighting up the skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The action in the sky can likely be seen between 9 p.m. and midnight Wednesday, and will be most visible in the northern hemisphere all around the world. (Obviously, you’ll have to get away from the city lights for best viewing.)

An expert from the Canada-France-Hawaii telescope explains the celestial event that is certain to excite stargazers.

“When the asteroid is entering the Earth’s atmosphere, we now call is a meteor and that’s what we see with a meteor shower. The space rock coming through the air. It glows due to heat of atmosphere and speed it’s traveling, causing a shooting star, once that space rock crashes to earths surface we call it a meteorite,” Mary Beth Laychak of the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope said.

The peak of the meteor shower is expected between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday.

