Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

IHOP adds beer, wine to its menu

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.
The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:40 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have heard of kegs and eggs, but what about Pilsner and pancakes?

The restaurant chain IHOP is now offering beer and wine at some of its locations.

It is looking for ways to make customers consider IHOP for more than just breakfast.

It’s still not clear if your local IHOP will be serving up booze in the near future.

Most locations are owned by franchisees, and it’s up to them to decide whether they want to offer it. Some may opt out due to the expense of obtaining a liquor license and training staff.

IHOP’s president says he believes eventually about 1,000 of the chain’s 1,700 locations will serve alcohol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation continues after officers fatally shoot man armed with machete in Kalihi
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 472 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths amid lab reporting issue
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
2 mainland travelers arrested in Honolulu for alleged fake vaccine cards, AG says

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Jayde Newton helps to set up cardboard gravestones with the names of victims of opioid abuse...
OxyContin-maker Purdue goes to judge to confirm settlement
Ann Botticelli
Former journalist, communications executive wins spot on Honolulu Police Commission
A bench stands outside a scorched building as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville...
Wildfire bears down on Montana towns as West burns
A mural on a fence is displayed at United Fort Worth, a grassroots community organization in...
Census shows US is diversifying, white population shrinking