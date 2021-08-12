Honolulu City Council approves new member for rail board

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu City Council has confirmed a new member for the rail board.

Anthony Aalto — a former investigative reporter, environmental activist and documentary producer — was approved, but just barely with a 5-to-4 vote.

He said he’s determined to see the project get built all the way to the Ala Moana Center and suggested part of it could go underground.

[READ MORE: As council determines whether to replace him, HART board member say he’s being ‘punished’ for his views]

[READ MORE: HART board nominee approved despite questions over his experience]

His nomination by the City Council was criticized because of his lack of experience in construction transportation or government. But councilmembers say they aren’t looking for another expert in those areas, but rather someone to hold rail officials accountable.

Aalto replaces Joseph Uno, who was appointed to the board last summer to serve out the remaining term of former board member John Henry Felix. Uno was in favor of stopping the line at Middle Street.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.