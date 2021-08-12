Hawaii reports 549 new COVID infections, 1 additional death, 61.1% fully vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 549 new COVID-19 infections and one additional fatality on Thursday.

The state said the additional death was a man in his 30s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The death toll from the virus now stands at 546.

Of the new cases Thursday:

301 were on Oahu

122 on Hawaii Island

65 on Maui

five on Molokai

50 on Kauai

There were also six residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 48,397. There have been 6,709 cases in the last 14 days.

On Wednesday, the number of cases were a partial count due to an interruption with the electronic laboratory reporting system. Therefore, any delayed test results will be included in Thursday’s and Friday’s case counts.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 68.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

