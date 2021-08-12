Hauula senior living community plagued with problems officially shut down

HAUULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hauula senior living community plagued with issues is officially shut down, the state Department of Health said.

The Dignity Senior Living at Oceanside facility told the DOH on Tuesday that it would temporarily close.

All residents have been discharged or transferred to other licensed care facilities.

Earlier this year, the DOH revoked the facility’s license and ordered it to shut down. In closing the facility, the state cited caregiver neglect and “residents at risk of harm without immediate corrective action.”

[READ MORE: Families left scrambling after state orders shutdown of Hauula assisted living facility]

[READ MORE: At assisted living facility ordered closed, residents scramble for new homes but CEO is ‘gone’]

But the facility ended up filing an appeal, extending the time it could operate.

The issues go back years. A 2014 state inspection found health, welfare and safety of the residents were at risk. In 2015, inspectors found inadequate training and a urine smell in a common area.

The facility will retain its license, DOH said.

A reopening date has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.