HART issues warning of live ‘third rail’ after group breaks into Aloha Stadium station

HART issues warning after four people broke into Aloha Stadium station and walked along the track.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu rail authority issued a public warning Thursday saying that the rail that powers the train is fully energized and touching it can result in death.

HART explained that because testing on the rail system remains ongoing, the “third rail” has 750 volts of electricity flowing through it at all times, meaning that anyone who touches it will be shocked and could die instantly.

Furthermore, officials added that because the trains are driverless, they may move in any direction at any time, without warning.

This announcement comes after surveillance cameras captured four people breaking into the Aloha Stadium rail station in Halawa and walking along the track.

HART officials said the group scaled the station fence at around 9:45 p.m. on Aug. 2.

Because each station is constantly monitored by dozens of closed-circuit television cameras positioned in various areas, staff said they contacted Honolulu Police who arrived at the scene.

Lori Kahikina, HART interim executive director and CEO, reminded the public to never trespass the rail guideway and to stay out of the area.

“Because the rail system is electric, and to move the trains at a top speed of 55 mph, a very high current must be used to transfer adequate power. That is why today we are reminding the public, for your safety, please stay off the tracks and out of the operations and maintenance facilities,” she said.

