Former journalist, communications executive wins spot on Honolulu Police Commission

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former journalist and communications executive was sworn in as a Honolulu police commissioner Wednesday following approval from the city council.

The Honolulu Civil Beat reported that Ann Botticelli filled the final vacancy on the seven-member commission.

Botticelli was Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s third nominee to the police commission after his previous two candidates withdrew earlier this year.

Some community members pushed back on her selection, criticizing her lack of a criminal justice background and questioning a lack of diversity on the commission.

Botticelli has previously worked as a journalist and airline, education, public relations and nonprofit executive.

Despite the criticism, the Honolulu City Council unanimously approved Botticelli for the position.

