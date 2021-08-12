Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north will maintain moderate to occasionally breezy trades over the region through the weekend. Clouds and showers will be focused over the windward and mauka areas as a result.

The current south-southwest swell is expected to gradually lower through Thursday. A small, reinforcing southwest swell is expected to arrive Friday, followed by a larger swell from the same direction starting Sunday. The current west-northwest swell will trend down through Thursday morning. Another small, reinforcing west- northwest swell will reach the western islands late Thursday. A slightly larger west-northwest swell may arrive this weekend.

