Episode 74: Surfing Into The Paralympics with Carter Parry

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship,’ we’re talking to a surfer who is learning how to ride waves all over again.

24-year-old Carter Parry lost a lung and a leg to an infection from the flu — and then got COVID-19. His goal now is to get stronger, get back on his board and surf his way towards the paralympics! Those who know Carter say they are blown away by his determination and positive attitude.

