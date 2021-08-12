Episode 74: Surfing Into The Paralympics with Carter Parry

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship,’ we’re talking to a surfer who is learning how to ride waves all over again.

24-year-old Carter Parry lost a lung and a leg to an infection from the flu — and then got COVID-19. His goal now is to get stronger, get back on his board and surf his way towards the paralympics! Those who know Carter say they are blown away by his determination and positive attitude.

Listen now, wherever you download podcasts!

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.