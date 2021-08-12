Tributes
HI NOW
Episode 11: Moving More for Better Health

UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast
UHA Connecting the Dots Podcast(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:04 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson “connects the dots” on Moving More for Better Health with Terri Dietz. With over 30 years of experience in the health, fitness and wellness industry, Terri believes in each person’s ability to become their best self. Why is movement important to our physical health and overall well-being? What is the suggested duration a person should be active Learn how you can incorporate movement into your day, and how your well-being will inspire others around you.

Remember to subscribe to ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes, click here to visit ‘UHA Connecting the Dots’ archives.

