Episode 11: Moving More for Better Health

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kainoa Carlson “connects the dots” on Moving More for Better Health with Terri Dietz. With over 30 years of experience in the health, fitness and wellness industry, Terri believes in each person’s ability to become their best self. Why is movement important to our physical health and overall well-being? What is the suggested duration a person should be active Learn how you can incorporate movement into your day, and how your well-being will inspire others around you.

