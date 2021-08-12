Disruptive teen, 13, restrained on American Airlines flight from Maui to LAX

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - American Airlines says a flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu Tuesday after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive.

Witnesses say the boy tried to kick out a window next to his seat, and also became physical with his own mother. Tensions started rising about an hour into the flight, causing the pilot to turn the plane around.

The airline says flex cuffs were used to restrain the boy. Video also showed a flight attendant duct taping him to his seat.

The flight landed safely and passengers were put on other flights or given hotel rooms.

