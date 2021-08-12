Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

‘Definitely felt a little intentional’: Truck plows into a Maui surf shop, narrowly missing an employee

The store was severely damaged after the incident Wednesday afternoon.
The store was severely damaged after the incident Wednesday afternoon.(Tyler Olson)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A store on Maui was badly damaged after a bizarre incident that witnesses say may have been intentional.

A man plowed into the High Tech Surf Shop in Kihei Wednesday afternoon. A witness said the driver went back and forth inside the shop after crashing through the doors and windows.

One employee who was inside says the truck missed him by a foot.

“I just ran out of there thinking initially it might have been a drunk driver, something along those lines, somebody in an accident,” witness Ty Abbott said.

“And the truck backed up, hit the other wall inside of the building, then backed through the front window, then backed all the way back through the door that it went in initially to the parking lot.”

He added the driver’s behavior seemed suspicious.

“Definitely felt a little intentional, if not entirely intentional,” Abbott added.

Thankfully no one was injured. The truck was found abandoned about a half mile away.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Maui police for more information. Witnesses say it could’ve been far worse.

“I’m just glad no one was really hurt and I got to walk away from this one,” Abbott said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation continues after officers fatally shoot man armed with machete in Kalihi
Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
During first week, 105 COVID cases were tied to public schools. Parents are frustrated
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 472 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths amid lab reporting issue

Latest News

Forecast: Trade winds to build into the weekend
Forecast: Trade winds to build into the weekend and a few pockets of heavy rain over mauka neighborhoods
But it's not just because of the coronavirus. More people are in the hospital for other reasons.
As COVID cases spike, Hilo Medical Center nears capacity
Duke's Oceanfest is a popular annual event among ocean lovers.
For second year, pandemic prompts cancelation of Duke’s OceanFest
A flight attendant was seen using duct tape to restrain the boy.
Disruptive teen, 13, restrained on American Airlines flight from Maui to LAX