‘Definitely felt a little intentional’: Truck plows into a Maui surf shop, narrowly missing an employee

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A store on Maui was badly damaged after a bizarre incident that witnesses say may have been intentional.

A man plowed into the High Tech Surf Shop in Kihei Wednesday afternoon. A witness said the driver went back and forth inside the shop after crashing through the doors and windows.

One employee who was inside says the truck missed him by a foot.

“I just ran out of there thinking initially it might have been a drunk driver, something along those lines, somebody in an accident,” witness Ty Abbott said.

“And the truck backed up, hit the other wall inside of the building, then backed through the front window, then backed all the way back through the door that it went in initially to the parking lot.”

He added the driver’s behavior seemed suspicious.

“Definitely felt a little intentional, if not entirely intentional,” Abbott added.

Thankfully no one was injured. The truck was found abandoned about a half mile away.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Maui police for more information. Witnesses say it could’ve been far worse.

“I’m just glad no one was really hurt and I got to walk away from this one,” Abbott said.

