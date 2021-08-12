As COVID cases spike, Hilo Medical Center nears capacity

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hilo Medical Center is nearing capacity as more people are being admitted with COVID.

However, it’s not only because of the latest wave of the coronavirus.

With more then 1,200 active cases in Hawaii County, the Big Island’s hospitals are feeling the strain.

Hilo Medical Center opened a 16-bed COVID unit last Friday. Six beds are already filled, but there are five more cases in the intensive care unit.

“So if someone were to come in right now to our emergency department with a stroke, we would have to try to transfer them out to Oahu to an Oahu or Maui facility that could take of their stroke,” said medical center spokeswoman Elena Cabatu.

Cabatu also said the patient could be kept in the emergency department, but an ICU nurse would have to be sent to the ER for that patient’s care.

One reason for the crush is that there are simply more non-COVID patients hospitalized statewide.

“Last year, people were avoiding hospitals for a variety of reasons, and so the non-COVID census was lower,” said Hilton Raethel, president of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

“If they had procedures that they may have delayed during the pandemic, they decided to come and have it done,” ssaid Cabatu.

Now, COVID hospitalizations are climbing statewide at ten to 15 cases a day, with 257 reported Wednesday.

Long-term care facilities, like Hilo Life Care, have also had COVID cases and have had to pause admissions. That means patients who would be discharged there are stuck at Hilo Medical.

“At the moment we have 29 of those wait-listed patients that we are holding on to until we can find an adequate and appropriate place for them to be discharged,” said Cabatu.

And hotels that were empty during the lockdown are no longer available for less severe cases that still need quarantine.

“We were housing COVID-positive patients who did not need medical care in these hotels. Well, as you know, tourism has come back,’ said Raethel.

Raethel said hospitals and other medical facilities have plans -- and so far, the beds and equipment -- to handle a surge of COVID patients. But some hospitals, like the Queen’s Medical Center, are already pulling back on elective procedures.

