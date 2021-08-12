Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Building fire in Waialua displaces family of 9

File image.
File image.(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIALUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-alarm building fire in Waialua displaced a family of nine on Thursday morning, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Fourteen units, staffed with 40 personnel, were dispatched to the fire on Kuhi Street around 10:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

The blaze was fully extinguished just before 11:40 a.m.

All occupants of the home — six adults and three children — were able to safely escape.

No injuries were reported.

HFD is still investigating the cause and damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation continues after officers fatally shoot man armed with machete in Kalihi
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
2 mainland travelers arrested in Honolulu for alleged fake vaccine cards, AG says
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 472 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths amid lab reporting issue
Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings

Latest News

HART issues warning after four people broke into Aloha Stadium station and walked along the...
HART issues stern warning after recent break-in: Trespassing could be deadly
The store was severely damaged after the incident Wednesday afternoon.
Maui police arrest driver accused of plowing into Kihei surf shop, narrowly missing employee
Watch ‘This is Now’: Here’s how many people in Hawaii are hospitalized with COVID
Anthony Aalto
Honolulu City Council approves new member for rail board