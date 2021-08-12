Building fire in Waialua displaces family of 9

WAIALUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A two-alarm building fire in Waialua displaced a family of nine on Thursday morning, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

Fourteen units, staffed with 40 personnel, were dispatched to the fire on Kuhi Street around 10:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a two-story home.

The blaze was fully extinguished just before 11:40 a.m.

All occupants of the home — six adults and three children — were able to safely escape.

No injuries were reported.

HFD is still investigating the cause and damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

