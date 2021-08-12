Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Broken 16-inch water main in Haleiwa closes portion of Kamehameha Highway

Haleiwa water main break
Haleiwa water main break(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews with the Board of Water Supply are working to repair a broken 16-inch water main in Haleiwa.

Officials said the main break was reported at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

BWS is at the scene, working to close the valves in the area to prevent further water loss.

Following the broken main, officials closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Haleiwa Beach Park due to flooding. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

BWS said the number of customers affected and extent of the repair is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation continues after officers fatally shoot man armed with machete in Kalihi
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 472 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths amid lab reporting issue
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
2 mainland travelers arrested in Honolulu for alleged fake vaccine cards, AG says

Latest News

Ann Botticelli
Former journalist, communications executive wins spot on Honolulu Police Commission
Rendering of the Kapolei Energy Storage facility
Groundbreaking begins in Kapolei for state’s largest stand-alone battery system
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 12, 2021)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Aug. 12, 2021)
Forecast: Trade wind conditions to linger through the weekend
Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold through the weekend