Broken 16-inch water main in Haleiwa closes portion of Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews with the Board of Water Supply are working to repair a broken 16-inch water main in Haleiwa.

Officials said the main break was reported at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

BWS is at the scene, working to close the valves in the area to prevent further water loss.

HALEIWA: BWS responding to 16-inch main break on Kamehameha Hwy fronting Haleiwa Beach Park. Traffic is closed in both directions at this time - use an alternate route. More info: https://t.co/9sgJ6JEhc9 #mainbreak #hitraffic — Board of WaterSupply (@BWSHonolulu) August 12, 2021

Following the broken main, officials closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Haleiwa Beach Park due to flooding. Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

BWS said the number of customers affected and extent of the repair is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.