Woman guilty of manslaughter in 2018 killing of husband

Evelin Iturbide was convicted of manslaughter Tuesday.
Evelin Iturbide was convicted of manslaughter Tuesday.(Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:16 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu woman was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury Tuesday for the 2018 death of her husband.

Now 27, Evelin Iturbide faces up to 20 years in prison when she’s sentenced in November.

She told police she stabbed her husband, Marine Sgt. Juan Iturbide, in the chest at their Red Hill apartment after he first choked her during a night of fighting and drinking.

She was initially charged with second-degree murder. [Read a previous report: Wife charged in husband’s death told police: ‘I stabbed him’]

“The Department is pleased with the verdict and hopes that it brings some closure to Mr. Iturbide’s family,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “We thank the jury for its service as well as HPD for diligently investigating this matter. Because of the seriousness of the offense and to ensure public safety, we will be asking for the maximum prison term for Iturbide,” he said.

Iturbide is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center pending sentencing.

