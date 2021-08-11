Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

What to do if you lose your vaccination card

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From the U.S. military to big corporations to the most populated city in the United States, vaccine requirements are becoming more common across the country.

“What we have put into place related to indoor dining, indoor entertainment and indoor fitness is the shape of things to come,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week.

Many officials say getting vaccinated is the best protection against COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant.

“We need to do everything possible to protect those that are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio at the Emory University School of Medicine. “And those that are not vaccinated get protected two ways: by those that are eligible for vaccination getting vaccinated and wearing by wearing a mask.”

With more vaccine requirements, proof of vaccination is becoming more important.

If you’ve lost your vaccination card or don’t have a copy of it, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to get in touch with your vaccine provider to access your records.

Places like CVS say a new card can be printed, while others like Walmart now provide a digital vaccine record.

You can also contact your state health department’s immunization information system.

And you can always take a picture of your card as a backup copy.

The CDC says if you enrolled in programs like V-safe or VaxText after your first vaccine dose, you can also access your vaccination information using those tools online.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case...
Hawaii reports 436 new COVID infections amid concerning surge in hospitalizations
It's the second protest on the Valley Isle in five days.
As list of employers requiring COVID vaccine grows, opponents get vocal over mandates
Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
During first week, 105 COVID cases were tied to public schools. Parents are frustrated

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect charged in brazen assault of an elderly woman in Honolulu
Watch ‘This is Now’: CDC endorses COVID vaccinations during pregnancy
Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation continues after suspect with machete shot and killed by police
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital