Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Tips wanted in murder case after burnt body found in Waianae

45-year-old Santos "Sonny" Ragojo was identified as the victim.
45-year-old Santos "Sonny" Ragojo was identified as the victim.(CrimeStoppers / Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - CrimeStoppers Honolulu along with the Honolulu Police Department is seeking tips in a second-degree murder case.

Authorities say a body was found on an abandoned property on Hakalina Road in Waianae on Saturday.

Sources said the body was located inside a burned minibus on the property, and the victim was burnt beyond recognition.

Officials were later able to identify him as 45-year-old Santos “Sonny” Ragojo.

Circumstances surrounding the case are unclear at this time, and any witnesses in the case are asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 955-8300, or by clicking here to submit a tip.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Ige: ‘We need to take further action’ to keep people from gathering as delta variant spreads
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect accused of knocking down elderly woman in Honolulu arrested
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 437 new COVID infections, 1 new fatality amid ongoing surge
Police said a woman suspected of plowing into two other women is in custody and was charged...
Woman dies after being hit by SUV in Keeaumoku parking lot; suspect charged
It's the second protest on the Valley Isle in five days.
As list of employers requiring COVID vaccine grows, opponents get vocal over mandates

Latest News

Ellison Onizuka
Cargo spacecraft named after Hawaii’s Ellison Onizuka launched to ISS
The Halawa Correctional Facility has been on lockdown for the past week due a new COVID-19...
‘The tensions are very high’: Latest COVID-19 outbreak forces lockdown at Hawaii’s largest prison
In an effort to combat a surge in COVID-19 cases and curb the spread of the highly contagious...
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
Halawa Correctional Facility
‘The tensions are very high’: Latest COVID-19 outbreak forces lockdown at Hawaii’s largest prison