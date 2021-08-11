Tips wanted in murder case after burnt body found in Waianae

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - CrimeStoppers Honolulu along with the Honolulu Police Department is seeking tips in a second-degree murder case.

Authorities say a body was found on an abandoned property on Hakalina Road in Waianae on Saturday.

Sources said the body was located inside a burned minibus on the property, and the victim was burnt beyond recognition.

Officials were later able to identify him as 45-year-old Santos “Sonny” Ragojo.

Circumstances surrounding the case are unclear at this time, and any witnesses in the case are asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 955-8300, or by clicking here to submit a tip.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.