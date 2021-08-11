Rainbow Wahine soccer made their anticipated return to the pitch, opening 2021 fall camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The energy was high at the University of Hawaii lower campus as multiple UH sports began their training camps, including the Rainbow Wahine soccer team.

“Were back, were better and everyone were doing everything we can to make it the best we can and that’s all we can ask for.”

The Wahine returned to the pitch Tuesday afternoon, coming together for their first fall camp in over a year after the Big West Conference canceled the 2020 women’s soccer season.

“Weve all been in that mindset, were ready.” UH goalkeeper Lauren Marquez told reporters after practice. “We took a year kind of off, but we’ve all been training together and were ready to go.”

“Finally, yeah were just so excited everybody you know we have some nerves and some stress, but overall were so excited.” UH forward Kayla Ryan said. “Its been so long and just being able to be together again and play and have some sort of normalcy is just really nice.”

Forced to sit out last year, he ‘Bows lost out on a chance to make a run at a big west title, going all the way to the semi finals in 2019.

However, players says that the extended pause could add a competitive edge for 2021.

“You know it could be a good thing because they haven’t seen us and we have a lot of fresh people and new faces so that can be an advantage.” Ryan said.

Going into her 11th year at the helm of UH Soccer, Michelle Nagamine says that die-hard UH fans should get excited for the New-look Rainbow Wahine.

“You know we have a young team, but there’s a lot of talent out here, a lot of athleticism.” Coach Nagamine said. “I think our very savvy following at Waipio is going to be really happy with the type game and product we put on the field this year.”

The ‘Bows first game action in over a year is set for next week in a scrimmage against Tusculum.

