Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald's

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Laurens, South Carolina, say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after tattooing a child inside a fast-food restaurant.

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.

WYFF-TV reports that Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said a judge set bond on both charges at $25,000.  

Latimore says the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed.

Presha is being held and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case...
It's the second protest on the Valley Isle in five days.
Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
