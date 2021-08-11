Police investigate apparent overnight shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have closed a portion of North School Street following an investigation into an apparent overnight shooting in Kalihi.

Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the incident at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police sources said officers opened fire on a man with a machete.

A man was transported by EMS. Details on the extent of injuries or condition were not yet provided.

Officials have closed North School Street between Houghtailing Street and Aupuni Street amid the ongoing investigation. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Multiple crime units are at the scene.

This story will be updated.

