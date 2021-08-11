Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:09 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plant has been identified.

You can find it along North America’s Pacific Coast.

Its scientific name is Triantha occidentalis, but it’s commonly known as the western false asphodel.

The plant is found in boggy, coastal areas from California to Alaska.

It’s kind of pretty for a carnivore with a little white flower.

“Little Shop of Horrors” fans shouldn’t get too excited. It’s nothing like Seymour.

This predatory plant does its eating with its stem.

It uses tiny hairs to trap insects, then releases enzymes to break down and digest the prey through absorption.

Scientists also believe the plant is choosy about its prey.

The key to its pickiness is in its stickiness.

Its minuscule hairs are only strong enough to trap tiny bugs, leaving larger and stronger ones like bees and butterflies free to continue their good work as pollinators.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect accused of knocking down elderly woman in Honolulu arrested
The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case...
Hawaii reports 436 new COVID infections amid concerning surge in hospitalizations
It's the second protest on the Valley Isle in five days.
As list of employers requiring COVID vaccine grows, opponents get vocal over mandates
Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
During first week, 105 COVID cases were tied to public schools. Parents are frustrated

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California to require COVID-19 vaccine or test for teachers
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, Baylor helmets are shown on the field after an NCAA...
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
Eight states currently have female governors.
Hochul says she’s ready to lead following Cuomo’s exit
Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead