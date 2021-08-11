Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Man nearly catches great white shark while fishing at Mass. beach

By WCVB Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man unexpectedly hooked a great white shark while fishing at the beach, but the apex predator quickly got away.

Sunday started off as an average day on Nauset Beach for Matt Pieciak. He was surrounded by friends and family, drinking some beers, playing some cornhole and taking a chance at catching some fish.

But mid-game, he spotted something in the water behind his opponent.

“I just saw the rod kind of start to go off behind him. The tip of it was bending, and from there, we just kind of ran over to it,” Pieciak said.

After asking his cousin to “hold his beer,” Pieciak realized he’d hooked a great white shark. The sight of a large shadow, tail fin and dorsal fin excited beachgoers, drawing a crowd.

“He or she broke off pretty quickly, and that was it. Disappeared back into the depths of the ocean, I guess,” Pieciak said.

He believes the shark went after a bigger fish that was on his bait.

“There’s no chance the hook I was using for the fish would have even grabbed the shark,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Ige: ‘We need to take further action’ to keep people from gathering as delta variant spreads
Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect accused of knocking down elderly woman in Honolulu arrested
It's the second protest on the Valley Isle in five days.
As list of employers requiring COVID vaccine grows, opponents get vocal over mandates
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 437 new COVID infections, 1 new fatality amid ongoing surge

Latest News

Assistant U.S. Attorneys and an FBI agent leave the city prosecutor's office after a meeting in...
Meeting with federal prosecutors could mean public corruption probe nearly finished
Hawaii-born physician Audrey Sue Cruz was the model for a new Barbie doll that honors...
From doctor to Barbie, this Hawaii-born physician has her very own doll
Democrats release $3.5 trillion budget resolution as Senate nears infrastructure vote.
As Senate debates Dems’ $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks
Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
105 COVID cases in Hawaii public schools during first week, parents are frustrated
While playing cornhole and drinking beers, the man realized he’d hooked a great white shark.
'Hold my beer': Fisherman hooks great white shark at Mass. beach