Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street

FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.(Dallas County Jail via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

The Dallas Morning News reports 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed and forensic evidence linked Brown to his death.

Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.

Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige announced new restrictions on gatherings on Tuesday.
In effort to combat COVID surge in Hawaii, Gov. Ige reinstates restrictions on gatherings
The elderly woman was knocked down Saturday around 11:30 a.m.
Suspect accused of knocking down elderly woman in Honolulu arrested
The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case...
Hawaii reports 436 new COVID infections amid concerning surge in hospitalizations
It's the second protest on the Valley Isle in five days.
As list of employers requiring COVID vaccine grows, opponents get vocal over mandates
Governor David Ige stands behind the Department of Education’s plan.
During first week, 105 COVID cases were tied to public schools. Parents are frustrated

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Police continue investigation into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead.
Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting in Kalihi that left suspect dead
A newly identified carnivorous plant is the first find of its kind in North America in 20 years.
New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds...
CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek