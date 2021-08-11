Tributes
Lt. Gov. Green: Hawaii to report 472 new COVID infections; 263 hospitalized

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 472 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday amid a concerning surge in hospitalizations across the state.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green says 263 people infected with the virus are now hospitalized, which is up by 17 compared to Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 23 are vaccinated.

Green added that hospitals are also seeing an increase in younger COVID patients.

This comes as the state’s positivity rate is at 7.45%.

Of the new cases Tuesday:

  • 298 were on Oahu
  • 79 on Hawaii Island
  • 66 in Maui County
  • 17 on Kauai

As hospitalizations continue to rise in the state, Green said health care systems are expected to receive 550 additional staff members “in waves” to help with the surge in cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 60.9% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 68.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

