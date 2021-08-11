Tributes
Kauai reports record-high of 55 COVID cases, most tied to cluster at KCCC

Kauai Community Correctional Center
Kauai Community Correctional Center(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County independently reported their highest COVID case count since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday.

The district health office reported 55 new cases, most of which were tied to a cluster identified at the Kauai Community Correctional Center in Wailua.

KCCC’s 32 cases are included in the 55 total, which further breaks down as 45 being classified as community spread, and ten related to travel — seven from the mainland, and three inter-island.

Of the 55 cases, four are children. Some of the community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.

Health officials say the cases at KCCC are concerning. It comes the same day as Hawaii News Now reported a lockdown at the Halawa Community Correctional Center because of a case spike.

[Read a related report: ‘The tensions are very high’: Latest COVID-19 outbreak forces lockdown at Hawaii’s largest prison]

Officials anticipate the case count will likely rise in the coming days.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case count is likely to increase in the coming days. We know from statewide experience that correctional facilities spread quickly and are challenging to contain,” Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman said.

Berreman also says 55 cases is more than double the county’s highest-ever reported count.

The island has advanced all the way to Tier 5 as cases have remained relatively low for the island throughout the duration of the pandemic.

Click here for more information related to Kauai County’s testing and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

