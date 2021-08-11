Forecast: Trade winds to build into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface high pressure system centered far northeast of the islands will maintain trade winds across the area through at least early next week. Trades are currently light to moderate, but a boost will come this Friday to locally strong, and continue into the weekend as the high shifts closer to the islands. Generally, showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountain areas through the coming days, but lightness of the trades on Wednesday may lead to isolated showers over the lee areas of some of the smaller islands Wednesday afternoon.

The current south swell has peaked and will hold firm today. A small, reinforcing south-southwest swell is expected to arrive Friday, followed by a larger swell from the same direction starting Sunday. Surf along north facing shores could trend up as a couple of small west-northwest pulses move through in response to recurving tropical system across the far northwest Pacific. The first in the series could arrive by Wednesday, with the second one over the weekend.

