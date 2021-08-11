Tributes
FEMA to conduct nationwide emergency mobile alerts system test

(Pexels)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will be conducting a nationwide test Wednesday morning to ensure their mobile emergency alerts system is working properly.

People who have opted to receive notifications will receive test messages on their smartphones at around 8:20 a.m.

Meanwhile, TVs and radios will also broadcast a 1 minute long tone to make sure the alert system is working.

Here’s the instructions to receive Wireless Emergency Alert test messages:

For Android users

1. You can access alert setting by:

  • Tap Apps → Emergency Alerts → Menu (three dots in the upper right-hand corner of the screen) → Settings → Alert types.
  • Tap Apps → Settings → Apps & Notifications → Advanced → Wireless Emergency Alerts.
  • Tap Apps → Settings → Search for “Emergency Alerts” or “Public Safety messages.”
  • Tap your text messaging app → Menu (three dots in the upper right-hand corner of the screen) → Settings → Advanced → Wireless Emergency Alerts → Menu → Settings.

2. Turn on “State/Local Test alerts,” or a similar setting you may see, by tapping the switch to slide it to the “on” position.

For iPhone users

1. Dial and call *5005*25371#

2. You will receive an alert that says “Tests Alerts Enabled”

3. Tap the word “Dismiss” when finished.

Police investigate apparent overnight shooting in Kalihi
Kalihi police investigation
Forecast: Trade winds to build into the weekend
After the recent COVID spike Buzz's Steakhouse in Kailua had already removed all chairs from...
Reaction among businesses is mixed over the state’s latest round of COVID rules