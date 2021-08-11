FEMA to conduct nationwide emergency mobile alerts system test

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will be conducting a nationwide test Wednesday morning to ensure their mobile emergency alerts system is working properly.

People who have opted to receive notifications will receive test messages on their smartphones at around 8:20 a.m.

Meanwhile, TVs and radios will also broadcast a 1 minute long tone to make sure the alert system is working.

Here’s the instructions to receive Wireless Emergency Alert test messages:

For Android users

1. You can access alert setting by:

Tap Apps → Emergency Alerts → Menu (three dots in the upper right-hand corner of the screen) → Settings → Alert types.

Tap Apps → Settings → Apps & Notifications → Advanced → Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Tap Apps → Settings → Search for “Emergency Alerts” or “Public Safety messages.”

Tap your text messaging app → Menu (three dots in the upper right-hand corner of the screen) → Settings → Advanced → Wireless Emergency Alerts → Menu → Settings.

2. Turn on “State/Local Test alerts,” or a similar setting you may see, by tapping the switch to slide it to the “on” position.

For iPhone users

1. Dial and call *5005*25371#

2. You will receive an alert that says “Tests Alerts Enabled”

3. Tap the word “Dismiss” when finished.

