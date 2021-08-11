From doctor to Barbie, this Hawaii-born physician has her very own doll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Audrey Sue Cruz could barely contain her excitement when the box arrived from Mattel, Inc. She opened it and came face to face with a doll that bears her likeness and name.

The Las Vegas physician still finds it hard to believe she’s a Barbie.

“I’m so honored and humbled. At times I don’t even feel deserving. But it’s truly an honor,” she said.

It all started when Mattel saw an Instagram video of Cruz and other Asian-American healthcare workers denouncing hate and racism. It went viral and got media coverage.

That’s when the toy maker asked her to be one of six models for a set of Barbie’s that honor healthcare heroes who made a difference during the pandemic.

“They were mentioning how they saw the article, and they were touched by it, and they wanted to create a Barbie doll in my likeness to honor me for it. I was like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Cruz sent Mattel photographs and worked with designers so they could make her Barbie doll look a lot like her. She said the doll makers got it right, down to her doctor’s coat.

“It’s hard to capture that in a toy, but I feel that they really did capture a lot of my features. What really means a lot to me is this white coat. Anyone in healthcare knows it symbolizes something that’s really meaningful,” she said.

Cruz and her husband are both from Hawaii. Her family is thrilled that she’s now part of the Barbie doll legacy..

“My family is so excited, my mom especially and my grandma. They just can’t believe it,” she said.

And yes -- Cruz played with the figurines when she was a kid.

“I had so many Barbie dolls. I had the Barbie doll houses, the Barbie cars,” she said.

Now there’s a Barbie doll that’s made in her image. But you can’t find it in stores. The dolls in the frontline workers set are all one of a kind.

