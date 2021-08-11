City’s highly sought-after rent relief program accepting 5,000 more applications

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s highly sought-after rent and utility relief program will be reopening Thursday with 5,000 more applications being accepted for renters struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications will be available on Aug. 12 at noon.

The program has approved help for more than 6,000 households.

Additionally, $50 million has been distributed to landlords and utility companies through direct payments.

“We know landlords are struggling too. The program supports them by making direct payments to approved landlords of up to 12 months of unpaid rent or future rent,” said Amy Asselbaye, executive director of the Office of Economic Revitalization, in a statement.

Households making at or below 80% of Oahu’s median income can apply ― for example, a household of four means up to $100,700 a year.

A household must show it is struggling financially due to the pandemic with at least one member at risk of losing housing.

Additionally, members can qualify if at least one person in the household has been unemployed for 90 days.

To get ready to apply:

Gather needed documents. There’s a complete list of required documents in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) at oneoahu.org/renthelp

New applications only. Those who have already applied should not apply again.

Only one person per household should apply.

Don’t apply for mortgage help.

For households that qualify, the program will pay:

Up to $2,500 a month for unpaid rent and electric, sewer and water, or gas bills.

Up to $2,000 a month for rent payments.

Up to $500 a month for electric, water and sewer, and gas bills.

Bills going back to March 13, 2020, or future bills.

Total payments can cover up to 12 months.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.oneoahu.org/renthelp.

