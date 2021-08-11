Cargo spacecraft named after Hawaii’s Ellison Onizuka launched to ISS

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Northrop Grumman has launched a cargo spacecraft named after Hawaii’s Ellison Onizuka to the International Space Station on Tuesday.

“Aloha to the S.S. Ellison Onizuka,” Northrop Grumman said minutes before liftoff, according to the Associated Press.

Launching from NASA’s Wallops Island flight facility in Virginia, the NG-16 Cygnus cargo vehicle is set to arrive on Thursday.

The mission is set to deliver almost 3,800 kg of crew equipment, science experiments, food and station hardware to the orbital lab.

NASA granted Northrop Grumman authorization for the flight years ago, but long-lead procurement caused the cargo module to arrive in June, and the service module in July.

Historically, Northrop Grumman chooses the name of each Cygnus spacecraft based on a pioneer in the spaceflight verse.

“We felt Ellison Onizuka was a perfect candidate for this mission, given all he did in his life as a test pilot,” said Frank DeMauro, sector vice president and general manager, in an interview.

Onizuka represented Hawaii as the first Asian-American astronaut dedicating his life to space shuttle missions.

“He was another perfect candidate, representing the diversity of the astronaut corps, and of course gave his life for that pursuit of the advancement of the human exploration of space.”

