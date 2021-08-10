Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Twitter suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene again

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of...
Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week following a violation of platform rules, it said.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter issued another suspension for the account of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday.

The social media platform says Greene violated its rules and made statements that COVID-19 vaccines were failing.

She tweeted, “The FDA should not approve the COVID vaccines. There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”

Twitter fired back, labeling the post as misleading and prevented her from tweeting for one week.

Greene also was temporarily suspended from tweeting for 12 hours last month because of sharing misinformation about the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Ige: ‘We need to take further action’ to keep people from gathering as delta variant spreads
The Hawaii State Lab is monitoring for potential cases of a new variant of COVID-19.
Hawaii reports 437 new COVID infections, 1 new fatality amid ongoing surge
Police said a woman suspected of plowing into two other women is in custody and was charged...
Woman dies after being hit by SUV in Keeaumoku parking lot; suspect charged
Crews were making repairs Sunday, causing a traffic headache.
Broken water main in east Oahu causes traffic delays, closes nearby schools
The show rented out the entire Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo for the duration of the production....
Multiple COVID cases confirmed on film set of ‘Love Island’ in Hilo

Latest News

This 2019 photo provided by Civica Rx shows vials of vancomycin in Lehi, Utah. Impatient with...
Alternative drugmakers make own medicines to remedy high drug prices, shortages
FEMA is planning a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System on Wednesday.
FEMA to conduct a Wireless Emergency Alert test
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
LIVE: $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill set for final Senate passage
Florida coach who barely survived COVID wants to make sure others don't go through what he did.
Florida teacher survives COVID, tells people 'get vaccinated'
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Sheriff updates reports of gun at Tennessee high school