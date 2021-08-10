Rainbow Wahine volleyball team opens fall training camp after missing 2020 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long Hiatus, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is back in Action, opening fall training camp after missing out on the Entire 2020 season.

“So very excited, long overdue but here we are.”

The Wahine returned to the practice gym this morning with a renewed sense of excitement after the Big West Conference shelved last year’s volleyball season, forcing the team to miss out on a run at the NCAA tournament.

Redshirt senior Brooke Van Sickle says it’s adding extra layer of motivation to their upcoming campaign

“We watched the National Championship and everything while we were just sitting at home.” Van Sickle told reporters after practice. “I think it definitely put fuel to the fire, we’re very much ready to go at it this season and definitely take home a Big West Championship and hopefully make it to Omaha.”

The players hit the floor early, even before head coach Robyn Ah Mow got to practice.

A sign of commitment for Ah Mow, who says her girls are hungry for a deep run in the post season.

“I mean they were committed getting better even from fall to spring and then it’s just the same things that you’ve got to relate to the girls,” Coach Ah Mow said. “It’s what you want of it, how bad did you miss playing last year, so it’s how bad you want it and they came in and they showed it this morning.”

The ‘Bows start their 2021 campaign at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Cenrer against Fairfield in the Rainbow Wahine Classic on August 27th.

