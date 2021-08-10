Tributes
Suspect in custody following police investigation on Akaula St. in Makakilo

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:36 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MAKAKILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a police investigation on Tuesday morning that prompted the closure of Akaula Street in Makakilo.

Crews closed off the street between Nohona and Aahualii streets around 8:45 a.m.

Police have not released further details, but it appeared to have been a barricade situation.

HPD’s Specialized Services Division and negotiators responded to the scene.

A Hawaii News Now crew there saw police using a megaphone to try and communicate with the person or persons inside.

This story will be updated.

