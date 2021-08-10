Tributes
New affordable housing project in the works for Hawaii Island residents

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:03 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As state continues to see soaring home prices, officials said a new affordable housing project is in the works on Hawaii Island.

The Hawaii Tribune Herald reported that Hale Ola O Mohouli is proposed to be 90 units on 9 acres of land in Hilo near Mohouli and Komohana Streets.

A draft environmental assessment anticipates no significant impact from the estimated $47 million-project.

According to the document, the project would require a land zoning change from agricultural to urban. If the zoning is changed and all permits are secured, the project could begin construction next year.

The project’s developer is Hawaii Island Community Development Corp., which is a nonprofit that aims to assist low- to moderate-income Hawaii Island residents obtain affordable housing.

The public can submit comments on the proposal by email to Tracie-Lee.Camero@hawaiicounty.gov.

Responses will be accepted through Sept. 7.

