HIGotVaccinated announces new prizes to encourage those not yet vaccinated to get their shots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Monday announced a new component for its HIGotVaccinated campaign for those who are not yet vaccinated.

As part of “Vax Da Max,” the next 10,000 people to register — who are residents of Hawaii, 18 or older, and have initiated at least one of the vaccine shots on or after August 9 — are eligible to win a host of new prizes.

What are the prizes?

The Vax Da Max campaign will award winners in the form of milestones.

The 500th person to sign up will win a $500 Value Prize Pack from McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii.

1,000th - Papa Johns Pizza Prize Pack $125 value

2,000th - McDonald’s of Hawaii $500 prize value

3,000th - Papa Johns Pizza Prize Pack $125 value

4,000th - McDonald’s of Hawaii $500 prize value

5,000th - Papa Johns Pizza Prize Pack $125 value

6,000th - McDonald’s of Hawaii $500 prize value

7,000th - Papa Johns Pizza Prize Pack $125 value

The 10,000th person to sign up will win a trip to San Francisco for two ― including round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines, two nights at the Handerly Union Square Hotel, two tickets for the San Francisco Giants, a Bay cruise, and a sightseeing excursion through Big Bus Tours.

McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii will also award four winners a $400 Arch Card available for all menu items and 100,000 points to be used on the new McDonald’s mobile app.

For more information and to enter the Vax Da Max campaign, visit HIGotVaccinated.com.

Additionally, the HIGotVaccinated campaign announced the first winner of the month of July.

Kailua’s Robert Fung has won a one-year supply of beef jerky treats from Hana Hou Beef Jerky affiliated with Pohina Products.

New winners will be announced each week.

Robert Fung (#HIGotVaccinated)

