HFD: 3-alarm fire at Sand Island industrial building was intentionally set

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A three-alarm fire at a Sand Island industrial building Sunday morning was intentionally set, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD said investigators on Monday determined that the blaze started in a stack of high-density polyethylene piping, about 50 pieces, each roughly 40 feet long and 48 inches wide.

The fire broke out around 6:20 a.m. Sunday at 50 Sand Island Access Road. As many as 23 units staffed with 73 personnel were joined by firefighters from the State of Hawaii Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Unit.

Fire officials say about a half a mile worth of plastic pipes went up in flames at a construction company headquarters, sending smoke towering over the Sand Island skyline.

[READ MORE: HFD: Plastic piping involved in Sand Island inferno seen from miles away]

The piping were stored at an outdoor storage area owned by the Frank Coluccio Construction Company, HFD said.

The fire burned for hours, and was deemed fully extinguished at 10:25 a.m.

HFD said the cause has been determined to have been incendiary. The case has been turned over to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.

Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the pipes and $5,000 to the exposure property.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.