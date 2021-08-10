Tributes
Hawaiian Airlines to require all US-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID

File photo of a Hawaiian Airlines plane
File photo of a Hawaiian Airlines plane(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines will soon require its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, joining a growing number of large companies to mandate the shots as the highly contagious delta variant continues to circulate.

Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, made the announcement in a memo to all employees on Monday, saying that employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

“There is no greater demonstration of our values than ensuring the safety of others,” Ingram said. “Safety is the foundation of air travel, and it is ingrained throughout our operation and service.”

Ingram said the airline would be working on a program for international employees that aligns with vaccine access in their countries.

Employees can apply for medical and religious exemptions and, if eligible, will be tested regularly, Ingram added.

The announcement comes a few days after United Airlines became the first major U.S. airline to announce such a move. Frontier Airlines, a smaller carrier, later followed suit, saying it would require employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 or get tested regularly.

The new policies come as the nation deals with the spread of the delta variant and surge in COVID cases both locally and nationally.

