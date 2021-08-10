Hawaii Island police seek Puna man considered to be ‘armed and dangerous’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for a Puna man who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said Anthony Romero Gonsalves is wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant and for questioning in connection with an unrelated criminal investigation.

The 37-year-old is described as 5′10″ and 238 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police advise the public to not approach Gonsalves and to contact authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call (808) 935-3311.

The public can also contact Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383, or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at (808) 961-2252.

