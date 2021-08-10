Tributes
Tributes
Green: Hawaii to report 436 new COVID infections, 246 hospitalized

The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case...
The state website says tests have actually gone up in the last two month, but so have the case counts.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 436 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid a concerning surge in hospitalizations across the state, according to the lieutenant governor.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green says 246 people infected with the virus are now hospitalized, which is up by 20 compared to Monday.

Of those hospitalized, 50% of patients in the COVID ward are under 50 years old, Green added.

This comes as the state’s positivity rate is at 7.25%.

Of the new cases Tuesday:

  • 292 were on Oahu
  • 76 on Hawaii Island
  • 36 in Maui County
  • 15 on Kauai

As Hawaii sees higher COVID case counts, Green urged the governor and other state leaders to decrease gathering sizes and to enhance vaccination efforts.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 60.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 68.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

