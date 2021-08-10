Green: Hawaii to report 436 new COVID infections, 246 hospitalized

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 436 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid a concerning surge in hospitalizations across the state, according to the lieutenant governor.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green says 246 people infected with the virus are now hospitalized, which is up by 20 compared to Monday.

Of those hospitalized, 50% of patients in the COVID ward are under 50 years old, Green added.

This comes as the state’s positivity rate is at 7.25%.

Of the new cases Tuesday:

292 were on Oahu

76 on Hawaii Island

36 in Maui County

15 on Kauai

As Hawaii sees higher COVID case counts, Green urged the governor and other state leaders to decrease gathering sizes and to enhance vaccination efforts.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 60.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 68.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.