Forecast: Lighter winds and more showers on the way

By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A break in the dry weather pattern will start today as a combination of disturbances drift into the Hawaii region. Each island will see periods of showers favoring windward and mountain areas, especially in the overnight to early morning hours through the weekend. Leeward areas will also see developing showers through the weekend with lower coverage. Light to moderate trade winds will continue through Thursday with increasing wind speeds into the moderate to breezy range from Friday through the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will trend up through Tuesday as a long-period, south-southwest swell arrives and begins to build. A small, background, south-southwest source arriving Friday will be followed by a new (larger) south-southwest swell Sunday. Surf along north facing shores could trend up as a couple of small, west-northwest pulses move through in response to recurving tropical sources across the far northwest Pacific. The first in the series could arrive by Wednesday, with the second one arriving over the weekend.

