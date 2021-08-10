Tributes
Forecast: Higher chance for showers and humidity

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A weak trough of low pressure will be moving in from the east, boosting shower activity and humidity levels Tuesday and Wednesday. The trough is what’s left of former tropical cyclone Jimena. Most of the showers will fall on windward and mauka areas, but leeward areas could also get some much needed precipitation. Trade winds will become lighter as the trough moves through. A drier airmass and breezy trades should bring more comfortable conditions by Thursday as the trough exits to the west.

In surf, there’s a new south swell, timed to peak Tuesday and Wednesday with higher-than-normal south shore surf. Some west shores could get a boost from this south swell. East shores will decline as the trade winds back off. North shores will be generally flat until the second half of the week, when a series of small, low-period west-northwest swells begin to arrive. The first could come as early as Tuesday night, with a slightly larger swell Friday into Saturday.

