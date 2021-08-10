Elderly woman walking along S. Beretania street knocked down in ‘horrible’ attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upsetting and heartbreaking attack against an elderly woman was caught on surveillance camera. Police are now searching for the suspect.

The unnamed victim was walking along South Beretania Street in Honolulu on Saturday when a male in a blue shirt walking in the opposite direction violently pushes her down.

The woman falls to the ground, over the curb and lands in the shoulder of the road and hits her head.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. fronting Wong’s Drapery, and was all caught on surveillance cameras as the suspect brazenly walked away.

Laura Mosakaite works at Wong’s Drapery and heard the woman’s cries for help and ran over.

“It’s horrible. I was shocked. I didn’t eat for the whole day,” Mosakaite said. “She’s so tiny and she was crying for a good 30 minutes. It was horrible, I was crying too.”

Mosakaite says the woman appeared to be in her mid 70′s to 80s, and though she walked away from the incident, she had bruises on her wrists from the fall and complained of back pain.

“It’s just sad especially the fact its an elderly woman,” Wong’s Drapery owner Mel Wong said.

Witnesses say this showed signs of a hate crime.

“He didn’t go after the purse, he just knocked her down with his arm,” Mosakaite said.

HPD isn’t classifying it as a hate crime, but rather is investigating it as a second degree assault case.

“Totally unprovoked, shoves her into roadway. It could have ended badly. She could have been run over she could’ve been killed,” Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers Honolulu said.

The video clearly captures the suspect’s face and authorities have a message for him.

“To the guy who did this, turn yourself in. You are gonna get caught without a doubt in my mind,” Kim said. “You are going to get identified. Turn yourself in. People of Hawaii are outraged when they see this.”

Kim says because it is a crime against an elderly individual, the suspect could face harsher penalties when caught.

“I believe he’ll do it again. He did it once. I just want to see this guy get caught,” Wong added.

Anyone with information can submit tips to CrimeStoppers and remain anonymous by calling 955-8300.

Aside from the bruises and back pain reported by the witness, the exact condition of the victim is unknown.

